Rays’ 1st-round draft pick Bitsko has shoulder surgery

MLB Baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The most recent first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays has undergone surgery on his right shoulder.

Pitcher Nick Bitsko had the operation Tuesday to repair a labrum issue. Dr. David Altchek did the surgery.

The 18-year-old Bitsko was picked out of high school in Pennsylvania. He has displayed a fastball that reached just under 100 mph.

After being shut down due to shoulder soreness, he resumed a throwing program but continued to feel discomfort.

The Rays have not ruled out Bitsko being able to pitch at some point during the 2021 season.

