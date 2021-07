ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men's Basketball greats from the past were once again on the Pit floor on Sunday afternoon, and the fans were excited to see them play. "I expect a lot of slam dunks, a lot of good 3-point shooting, good hustle. You know, Lobos," said Lobo fan Victor Trujillo.

It was a star-studded event at the Pit Sunday night, as they played an All-Star Game, held a 3-point shooting contest, and a dunk contest. Team JB White took on Team Kelvin Scarborough and while it was a game with zero defense early, this game would heat up as it went on. Team Scarborough aka The Enchantment TBT would win on Sunday, but it didn't really matter to the fans. "This is a no-brainer, this is awesome. You got a bunch of former Lobos out here coached by a great former Lobo. I mean, Brandon Mason has done a great job putting this together wouldn't miss this for the world," said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.