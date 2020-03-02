Pirates pitcher Steven Brault has strained left shoulder

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP)Pittsburgh pitcher Steven Brault has a strained left shoulder and will be evaluated in two weeks, the Pirates said Monday.

Brault is trying to earn a spot with the Pirates after splitting last season between the bullpen and starting rotation. The 27-year-old left-hander has struggled in two appearances this spring training, allowing two runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Brault went 4-6 with a 5.16 ERA in 19 starts and six relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season.

Right-hander Clay Holmes is out 4-to-6 weeks due to a foot fracture.

