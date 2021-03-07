Pirates acquire RHP Underwood in trade with Cubs

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Underwood, 26, went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 games with Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Underwood, a second-round pick in the 2012 amateur draft, is 1-1 with a 5.20 ERA in 30 career games.

The Cubs received minor league first baseman Shendrik Apostel in the deal. The 20-year-old Apostel was signed by the Pirates out of Curacao in July 2017.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES