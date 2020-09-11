Phils, Marlins search for pitching for twin bill

The host Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will continue MLB’s first seven-game regular-season series since 1967 with a doubleheader starting Friday at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia is hoping recent additions David Phelps, David Hale, Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree will remedy a bullpen that once again faltered on Thursday by blowing a three-run lead over the final two innings in a 7-6 loss, the first game of the extended series.

The Phillies lead the Marlins by only half a game for second place in the National League East heading into Friday.

“I think we’ve just got to do a better job of attacking guys,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “I think the stuff is there. We’re just getting in bad counts, walking leadoff guys with a three-run lead, you can’t do stuff like that and be successful late in the game.”

In Friday’s matchups, the Marlins listed rookie left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-0, 3.00 ERA) as their starter for one of the games, but manager Don Mattingly said he wouldn’t announce a starter for the other game until Friday morning. The Marlins recalled left-hander Daniel Castano (0-2, 4.11) on Thursday, and he remains the likely candidate to get the nod.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said right-hander Aaron Nola (4-3, 2.74) would start the first game, but he did not announce who his starter would be in the second game, just that it would be a bullpen start.

Girardi was forced to change plans after Zack Wheeler suffered an issue with the nail on his middle finger while putting on his pants pregame. Wheeler is being pushed back to Monday, and rookie Spencer Howard, who was initially tabbed to pitch Friday’s second game, will start Saturday.

“You can’t make this up,” Girardi said, referring to Wheeler’s injury.

Rogers will make his fourth career start and his first against the Phillies.

Rogers is coming off an impressive outing on Sunday against the Rays. He struck out 10 and walked one over six innings. Rogers gave up three runs — all on solo home runs — on four hits overall. Rogers finished with a no-decision after the Marlins lost 5-4 in 10 innings.

“He has basically been kind of unflappable, really,” Mattingly said. “I don’t know if there’s anything you can really complain about. He’s solid in his work. He’s even-keeled. He doesn’t seem to be getting upset or putting too much into a game. Just trying to execute pitches. He’s been really good.”

Nola recorded his third double-digit strikeout game on Sunday against the Mets with 10 punch outs overall, but he was hurt by a pair of costly errors. Three of the six runs he allowed were unearned. Nola lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and walking one.

The Marlins handed Nola the first of his three defeats this season on Opening Day. Nola lasted 5 1/3 innings that day as well, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Nola, who is 57-38 with a 3.44 ERA in 135 starts in the majors, is 3-7 with a 3.49 ERA in 14 career starts against the Marlins.

Castano would be facing the Phillies for the first time in his fifth career start. Castano’s last start came on Aug. 25 against the Mets before he was optioned, and it was his best, despite running up his pitch count to 90 after only 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Castano, whom the Marlins acquired from the Cardinals in their late 2017 trade of Marcell Ozuna, has allowed eight runs (seven earned) with eight strikeouts and eight walks over 15 1/3 innings.

