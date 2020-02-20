Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4

PHOENIX (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.

Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.

Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.

Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Hector Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.

