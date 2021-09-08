Phillies seek rebound win vs. Brewers after shutout loss

The Philadelphia Phillies have bounced back from tough losses all season.

If they hope to remain in playoff contention, they’ll have to quickly erase what transpired Tuesday in an ugly 10-0 defeat to the host Milwaukee Brewers.

The Phillies (71-67) will look for a series victory in the finale on Wednesday when they’ll send Kyle Gibson to the mound. They enter play two games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Gibson (10-6, 3.30 ERA) is 1-2 with a 5.66 ERA in his career against the Brewers.

“We have a really veteran team where mindset-wise is in a really good spot,” Gibson said. “Every night we take the field, it’s going to be a dogfight. It doesn’t matter who it is. With a veteran team, I like our chances to win those dogfights.”

Gibson has provided a spark for the Phillies since being acquired from the Texas Rangers before the July 31 trade deadline. Even though Gibson allowed an uncharacteristic eight runs in his most recent outing Friday in a loss to the Miami Marlins, he has given the Phillies quality starts.

“It’s an addition for this year, obviously, which is really important and for next year,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He just has such a feel for pitching and using both sides of the plate with all of his pitches. He doesn’t beat himself. He goes about his business the right way and he’s always prepared. I think it’s a really good addition.”

The Phillies crushed the Brewers 12-0 in the series opener but stumbled with just five hits on Tuesday.

The Brewers dropped the first five games against the Phillies this season, but now they will be searching for their second win in a row and a series victory.

Milwaukee’s win Tuesday pushed the franchise 30 games above .500 at 85-55.

“I think the biggest thing is, nobody feels like they have to be the guy, you know?” first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. “It’s like, pass it along to the next guy, have just as much faith in the guy behind you. That’s kind of the way it’s been all year.”

Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers. Peralta is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in his career against the Phillies.

Peralta had been hampered by a sore right shoulder and struggled with a two-inning outing in his most recent start against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta allowed three hits and four runs in two innings and was inconsistent with his command in the 15-4 loss last Friday.

“It was the plan for Freddy from the start to pitch him short and bring him back in four days,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He was rusty and didn’t execute everything. I thought they hit some good pitches.”

The Brewers are fully aware that any game against the Phillies will be a tough challenge. That was evident in the series opener.

“That’s a really good lineup,” said Brandon Woodruff, the losing pitcher, about the Phillies. “They’ve got a lot of guys who can take you out, like they did (Monday). I think you just have to really make pitches from pitch one. Kind of like San Francisco in a way. Any time you face good major league lineups and make mistakes, they make you pay for them.”

–Field Level Media