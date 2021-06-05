Phillies’ Harper returns to lineup

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, starting in right field and batting third, after missing 11 games with a left wrist injury.

Harper was hurt on April 28 when a 97 mph fastball from St. Louis’ Genesis Cabrera hit him in the face and then the left wrist. He returned to the lineup after three days off but struggled.

The six-time All-Star and former NL MVP had just one homer and three RBIs in 15 games in May while slashing just .211/.318/.316 with 26 strikeouts in 57 at-bats. The Phillies placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 25 after an 0-for-16 stretch that included 10 strikeouts.

