Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

NEW YORK (AP)David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.

Peterson (1-1) outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler, allowing only two hits and rebounding nicely from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week. The second-year lefty solved the NL East rival Phillies after entering with a 16.50 ERA in two career starts against them. He has a 2.64 mark in nine outings versus all other teams.

”Making that small mechanical change and then just being able to get ahead of guys and really use the two-seam and slider tonight I thought was the big difference,” Peterson said.

Three relievers finished a three-hitter for New York. Aaron Loup got five outs and Edwin Diaz fanned two in a perfect ninth against the meat of the Phillies’ order.

Philadelphia batters struck out 14 times.

”Anytime you don’t hit, it’s frustrating,” manager Joe Girardi said. ”Every team goes through it. You can’t predict when it’s going to happen.”

After starting the season 4-0, the slumping Phillies have dropped six of eight. They’ve mustered only four runs in losing the first three games of this four-game set.

New York opened with three straight hits and got two runs in the first against Wheeler, who needed 29 pitches to get through the inning. Smith had an RBI single and Lindor scored when Pete Alonso grounded into a double play.

”This is what our offense can do,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. ”Quality at-bats put together. I’m glad that we got some big hits.”

J.T. Realmuto was the only Phillies batter to hit a ball out of the infield over the first four innings, lining out sharply to right field in his second at-bat.

With one out in the fifth, Jean Segura lined Peterson’s 2-0 offering over the left-field wall for his first home run of the year and Philadelphia’s first hit of the night. Rhys Hoskins’ sixth-inning single was the only other blemish on the ledger for Peterson, who did not walk a batter.

”That’s his poise again. I mean, this kid has shown that ever since the first time I met him,” Rojas said about his young starter bouncing back. ”He’s up for adversity and he wanted the ball. He wanted to come in and pitch. He came in attacking.”

Peterson threw 80 pitches, 57 for strikes.

”Petey’s got elite stuff and when he’s pounding the zone and attacking the way he was tonight, as a hitter it’s tough,” McCann added.

McCann’s two-run shot came against reliever JoJo Romero, his first homer with New York after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal in December.

Nimmo has reached base safely at least twice in all eight games the Mets have played. After getting three singles Wednesday, New York’s oft-smiling leadoff hitter is 13 for 28 (.464) with eight walks on the season.

With runners at the corners and one out in the seventh, Loup induced a double-play grounder from pinch-hitter Didi Gregorius to hold the Phillies at bay.

”It was a big spot in the game. It definitely got everybody going,” Loup said. ”It got a good reaction out of the crowd, too. It’s nice to hear the fans out there and I think it gets the boys going a little extra.”

In the bottom half, the Mets chased Wheeler following consecutive singles by Lindor and Smith. Alonso lifted a sacrifice fly against reliever Sam Coonrod, extending the lead to 3-1.

Wheeler was charged with three runs on 10 hits and one walk, fanning six.

”Never,” Wheeler said when asked if he tries harder when his offense is struggling. ”You try to pitch your game no matter what’s going on.”

OUTFIELD SWAP

Philadelphia outfielder Adam Haseley was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons and there is no timetable for his return, according to Girardi.

”I did speak to him (by phone) and we had a nice talk today,” Girardi said before the game, declining to elaborate on the specific reason for Haseley’s departure. ”I think we all agreed that this was probably the best and we’ll move forward.”

To take Haseley’s place on the roster, the team recalled fellow outfielder Mickey Moniak from the alternate training site. Drafted first overall by Philadelphia in 2016, the 22-year-old made his big league debut last September.

”Adam’s one of my closest friends in the organization and I hope he’s OK, and whatever it is I’m going to reach out to him and make sure,” Moniak said. ”You hate to see it. Whatever it may be, I just hope he’s all good.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Archie Bradley (oblique) is expected to miss three to four weeks with a Grade 1 strain, Girardi said.

Mets: RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder) is receiving treatment. The four-time All-Star reliever still has minor soreness but is progressing well, Rojas said. Betances is expected to remain in New York during the upcoming road trip. . 3B J.D. Davis (bruised left hand) participated in outdoor batting practice Tuesday and was able to take full swings.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA) has allowed one run in 14 innings this season, striking out 21.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports