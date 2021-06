[1] Melanie Stansbury wins CD1 seat in Special Election Democrat Melanie Stansbury is waking up as the newest Congresswoman for District 1 in New Mexico. She easily defeated three other challengers including Republican Mark Moores. Stansbury pulled away early and ended up winning by 24 points. She is the first Democrat to win a special election for Congress in New Mexico's history. New Mexico will maintain its all-female U.S. House delegation and is the first state to have all female representatives.

[2] State addressing problems with vaccine records website There is a question if all COVID vaccinations are properly being recorded in New Mexico. Some who got their COVID-19 shot say they're not showing up in the state's reporting system Vax View New Mexico. However, the state says that's a separate system from the overall vaccine count. They say the problem could be human error or software problems. The state says if you are seeing problems with your records to call them.