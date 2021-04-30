Padres place RHP Paddack on IL with undisclosed condition

SAN DIEGO (AP)San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as ”a medical condition.”

Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: ”I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.”

The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list.

Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

