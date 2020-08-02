Padres’ Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.

Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He’s been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday before a game against Colorado that Hosmer was still getting checked out by the medical staff and the ailment was ”about the same, unfortunately.”

The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss