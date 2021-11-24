Outfielder Nick Plummer agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP)Outfielder Nick Plummer agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract with the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old spent last season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system, hitting .280 with 20 doubles, six triples, 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 13 steals for Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis.

He will earn the major league minimum, currently $570,500, with the Mets and $93,000 while in the minors.

The Mets said second baseman Robinson Cano, returning from a one-season suspension following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, was removed from the Estrellas Orientales roster in the Dominican Winter League because of lower back discomfort. Cano was prescribed physical therapy and is considered week to week.

He was 7 for 24 (.292) with no extra-base hits and five RBIs in six games.

New York also claimed right-hander Antonio Santos off waivers from Colorado. The 25-year-old was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in seven games, striking out 10 and walking five in 11 1/3 innings. He made his big league debut in 2010 and is 0-2 with a 8.83 ERA in 10 big league appearances.

