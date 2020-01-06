Orioles’ Stewart would get $800,000 salary in major leagues

BALTIMORE (AP)Right-hander Kohl Stewart would earn an $800,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $200,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old can earn $25,000 bonuses for All-Star selection and winning Rookie of the Year.

Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins and agreed to the deal with the Orioles on Dec. 29. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 25 1/3 innings.

He is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in six starts and 11 relief appearances.

