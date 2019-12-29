Closings & Delays
Orioles sign free agent RHP Stewart

MLB Baseball
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles have signed free agent right-hander Kohl Stewart to a major league contract.

Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 25 1/3 innings.

Over this career, the 25-year-old Stewart is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 appearances, including six starts.

To make room for Stewart on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designed right-hander Marcos Diplan for assignment.

