Orioles option OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk

BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles announced the move Thursday night, during an off day before the start of a series at Tampa Bay.

McKenna has gone 8 for 41 at the plate this year in his debut season at the major league level. He’s appeared in 33 games.

Outfielder Austin Hays, who went on the injured list late last month with a left hamstring strain, was recently sent on a rehab assignment with Norfolk.

