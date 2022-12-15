BALTIMORE (AP)Second baseman Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Thursday to an $8 million, one-year contract.

Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021.

He played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base. He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.

The Orioles have had a pretty quiet offseason, but they did add right-hander Kyle Gibson and now Frazier. The 31-year-old Frazier has played seven years in the majors. He played his whole career with the Pirates until he was traded to the Padres in July 2021. Then he was dealt to the Mariners before last season.

Frazier gives the Orioles yet another versatile player in the infield. Ramon Urias played every infield position except first base last season, and so did top prospect Gunnar Henderson after he was called up.

