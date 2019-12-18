OF Matt Kemp agrees to minor league contract with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to take part in spring training.

Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets’ minor league system.

Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams. He was runner-up for the NL MVP in 2011 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.

He’ll join an unsettled outfield as the Marlins continue to rebuild and audition prospects next spring under owner Derek Jeter.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports