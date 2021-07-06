Oakland’s Olson joins All-Star Home Run Derby

[1] APD searches for suspect in fatal road rage shooting Police are searching for the shooter in a deadly road rage incident and the car they were in. APD says 26-year-old Taylor Lord was the passenger of a truck that was cut off by a blue Mitsubishi. Police say Lord got out of his friend's truck at Paseo Del Norte and Eagle Ranch and walked up to the car. Someone from inside that car shot Lord, killing him. Police are now looking for witnesses, specifically, the driver of a white Ford Explorer who they say may have seen the shooting.

[2] Rain leads to rushing waters, flash flooding in Belen An emergency shelter is in place in Belen after heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. The airport measured almost two inches of rain, prompting a flash flood warning for residents that expired just after midnight. Residents are still seeing the effects of the excess water at the Highline Canal. Back in 2019, that same canal breached three separate times. Crews are now working to pump areas that are seeing the worst of this flooding.