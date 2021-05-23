Nationals place Robles, Harris on 10-day injured list

WASHINGTON (AP)The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a sprained right ankle.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Robles is hitting .246 with five RBIs in 39 games. The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Washington also placed right-handed pitcher Will Harris on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation. Harris is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in eight appearances this season.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester to take Harris’ place on the roster.

