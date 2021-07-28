Nationals continue series at Phillies without Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals finally snapped a maddening five-game losing streak.

But it had to be difficult to celebrate the 6-4 win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Trea Turner left in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

Turner will obviously be unavailable when these two teams battle in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday.

Closer Brad Hand had blown saves in consecutive games, which included allowing a walk-off three-run home run to Andrew McCutchen in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday.

Hand responded with a scoreless ninth on Tuesday. Jean Segura reached second on an error, but Hand retired the side in order for his 21st save in 26 chances.

“I believe in myself,” Hand said. “I know that I’m better than that and just need to make some better pitches.”

Juan Soto and Josh Bell provided the offense on Tuesday, each with a three-run homer.

Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.71 ERA) will start for the Nationals on Wednesday. Corbin is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 12 career starts against the Phillies.

“I know he’s worked really hard on staying in his legs a little more, and that could be why the (pitch velocity) is up a little bit,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Corbin has struggled with command of his pitches, and that has led to some frustrating outings recently.

“I thought my stuff played well tonight,” Corbin said after his last start. “It’s just frustrating. You look up, you gave up five runs, especially when you feel pretty good. I don’t know. It seems like it’s been happening like that a lot lately, and I’m just trying to break it.”

The Phillies were unable to build on the positive momentum of McCutchen’s walk-off as they fell behind 6-1 and ultimately dropped to .500 again.

Bryce Harper had three hits, including the first inside-the-park home run of his career. McCutchen also homered for the second straight game.

“Pitching and defense will always be king in this game,” Harper said. “We need to be better.”

“We’re a resilient club,” said McCutchen, who has 19 home runs this season. “We know what we’re capable of doing. It doesn’t matter what the score is. It doesn’t matter what inning. We know if we keep it close, we have an opportunity to win the ballgame.”

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound as they attempt to take control of the series. Wheeler (8-5, 2.37) is 6-13 with a 4.54 ERA in 23 career starts against the Nationals.

Wheeler, an All-Star this season, has continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award.

“His work in between is incredibly consistent,” Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham said. “He feels really good. I’m sure we’ll potentially have more conversations, but you’re always keeping tabs on that just in light of last year. So far he’s been very strong, with virtually no hiccups. He’s been one of the best.”

–Field Level Media