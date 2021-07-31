Nationals trade Gomes, Harrison to A’s amid big overhaul

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)The Washington Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, trading catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics for three minor leaguers Friday.

The A’s are counting on the depth Gomes and Harrison will bring as they contend for a fourth straight playoff berth – and they might arrive to Southern California in time to join their new team to face the Angels in Anaheim on Saturday.

”I think we feel really good about the roster right now,” general manager David Forst said. ”This was an important one for us to add position player depth.”

Washington has dismantled its roster in a matter of 24 crazy hours. Ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner were traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for four prospects Friday.

Relief pitcher Daniel Hudson was sent to the San Diego Padres late Thursday in a busy day of moves for retooling Washington, which acquired right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in that move.

A little earlier, the Nationals traded All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber to Boston for a minor league pitcher. Before that, they shipped closer Brad Hand to Toronto.

The defending AL West champion A’s are in second place behind rival Houston. On Monday, Oakland acquired left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers, then traded for outfielder Starling Marte on Wednesday in a swap with the Marlins.

”It’s great,” manager Bob Melvin said. ”It gives us more options. It gives us experience. It gives us guys who have played in postseasons before.”

Gomes has had a resurgent year as the Nationals’ starting catcher, batting .271 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 63 games. Harrison batted .294 with six homers and 38 RBIs in 90 games.

”Our goal is to give Bob as many options as possible and give us flexibility,” Forst said.

Not to mention a chance to rest some of the regulars for the stretch run. Forst said the four moves this week were made possible by ownership adding payroll understanding it would give the A’s ”a boost.”

Oakland dealt catcher Drew Millas and right-handers Richard Guasch and Seth Shuman to Washington. The Nationals are sending $1 million to Oakland on Oct. 15 as part of the deal.

The 23-year-old Guasch went 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA in 13 appearances for High-A Lansing this season. Shuman, also 23, went 2-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 13 appearances for Lansing. The switch-hitting Millas batted .255 in 59 games for Lansing.

