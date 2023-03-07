Through March 11 – Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 8-21 – World Baseball Classic.

March 30 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 – San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 13-15 – Owners’ meeting, New York.

June 24-25 – Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July 8 – Amateur draft, Seattle.

July 9 – Futures Game, Seattle

July 11 – All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 -Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 – Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 1 – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 – Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 – Regular season ends.

November TBA – Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA – Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov 7-9 – General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 – Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 – Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 4-7 – Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 – International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

