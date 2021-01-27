MLB Calendar

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

Feb. 1-19 – Salary arbitration hearings.

Feb. 17 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 – Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 11-13 – Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 13 – All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Aug. 12 – New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa.

Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 6-9 – Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 8 – Rule 5 draft, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES