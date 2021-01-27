MLB Calendar

NEW YORK (AP)In a deal between two of baseball's busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night.

New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Diaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.