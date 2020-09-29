MLB Calendar

Sept. 30 – NL wild card series start.

Oct. 5 – AL Division Series start, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Oct. 6 – NL Division Series start, Arlington, Texas, and Houston.

Oct. 11 – AL Championship Series starts, San Diego.

Oct. 12 – NL Championship Series starts, Arlington, Texas.

Oct. 15 – International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EDT

Oct. 20 – World Series starts, Arlington, Texas.

October TBA – Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Nov. 2 – BBWAA awards finalists announced.

November TBA – Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

Nov. 9 – Rookies of the Year announced.

Nov. 10 – Managers of the Year announced.

Nov. 11 – Cy Young Awards announced.

Nov. 12 – Most Valuable Players announced

November TBA – Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 – Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 7-10 – Winter meetings, Dallas.

2021

Jan. 15 – International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 – Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 – Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 – All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.

