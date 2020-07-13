MLB Calendar

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

July 18 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending training with a minor league contract.

July 21 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay at the adjusted rate.

July 23 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 30 players.

Aug. 1 – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

Aug. 6 – Active rosters reduced to 28 players.

Aug. 13 – St. Louis vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa

Aug. 20 – Active rosters reduced to 26 players.

Aug. 31 – Last day during the season to trade a player.

Sept. 15 – Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 29-30 – Wild-card games.

Oct. 15 – International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EDT

Oct. 20 – World Series starts.

October TBA – Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA – Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA – Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 – Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 – Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 – Winter meetings, Dallas.

2021

Jan. 15 – International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 – Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 – Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 – Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 – Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 – Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 – All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 – Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 – International amateur signing period closes.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss