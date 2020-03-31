MLB Calendar

Live Now
TBA – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

June 3-4 – Owners meeting, New York.

June 10-12 – Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 13-14 – Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

June 15 – International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 – International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 – All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 – Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 – Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 – New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 – Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 – Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 – Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 – Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 – World Series starts.

October TBA – Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA – Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA – Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 – Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 – Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 – Winter meetings, Dallas.

