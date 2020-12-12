Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins

NEW YORK (AP)The Mets have told Jerry Blevins they intend to agree to a minor league contract that would bring the left-hander back to New York.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 37-year-old would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract, the same potential deal he had in 2020 with San Francisco.

Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.

