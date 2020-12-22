Mets, Syndergaard agree to $9.7M salary to avoid arbitration

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract Tuesday for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020. He ended up earning $3,592,593 when the season was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic.

Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March, shortly after spring training was suspended by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus. He missed the entire regular season and should be on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.

The Mets have nine players still eligible to swap arbitration figures Jan. 15 if no deal is reached: hitters Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith, along with pitchers Miguel Castro, Edwin Diaz, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo.

