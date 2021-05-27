Mets, Rockies finish off series with doubleheader

The Colorado Rockies and Mets received an unexpected night off Wednesday due to a storm that passed through the New York area. So instead of a getaway day on Thursday, the teams will play a pair of seven-inning games to complete the four-game series.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA), who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will get the nod for the Mets in the first game. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32) will be on the mound for the nightcap.

German Marquez (3-4, 4.82) will go against Stroman and fellow right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.01) will start the second game.

This is the second time the two teams will play a doubleheader. When New York was in Denver in early April, a snowstorm postponed the first contest of their three-game series. They ended up playing two games on a brisk day.

The postponement delayed the debut of new Mets outfielder Billy McKinney, who the team acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. McKinney arrived in New York early Wednesday ready to play for a team ravaged by injuries. Instead, he got a chance to settle in before playing his first game for the Mets.

New York has 17 players on the injured list.

“When there’s teams with injuries like we have unfortunately right now, it’s all hands on deck,” McKinney said Wednesday.

New York has struggled to score runs but managed to squeak out a 3-1 win on the arm of Jacob deGrom on Tuesday night. The Mets might need a repeat performance by Stroman, who is making his fourth career start against Colorado. He is 2-1 with a 1.64 in his previous three, which included an eight-inning gem at Coors Field on April 18.

Lucchesi also pitched in that series, giving up three runs on four hits in three innings in the second game of the doubleheader on April 17. Lucchesi has faced the Rockies more than any other team in his career, and Thursday will be his 11th start against them. He is 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA in his previous 10 starts.

Colorado is hoping Marquez and Senzatela can match New York’s arms. Marquez is coming off his best outing of the season after he tossed seven shutout innings against Arizona on Friday. Marquez has yet to lose to the Mets. He is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in four career starts against them.

Senzatela was a hard-luck loser in his last start against New York. He allowed just two runs — one earned — in six innings in the April 18 game against Stroman. Overall against the Mets, he is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four games — three of them starts.

While the rotation is set, the back end of the bullpen is a little uncertain for the Rockies. Daniel Bard has been the main closer but Carlos Estevez got the save in Monday’s win. Manager Bud Black said Bard is the closer but won’t hesitate to use Estevez again.

“I don’t think we’re going to juggle them, per se,” Black said. “In a perfect world, if they’re both rested and ready to go, Daniel, as of now, would be the preferred choice to pitch the ninth inning.”

