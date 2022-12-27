NEW YORK (AP)The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.

The 37-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Brooklyn, tied for seventh in the National League with 19 holds and held right-handed hitters to a .161 batting average. Using his sweeping slider, he finished with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 65 2/3 innings to help the Mets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

”Adam has a long track record of success,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. ”He was a staple for us late in games last season, which shows the trust we have in him. We’re excited to have him back.”

Ottavino joins veteran right-hander David Robertson and lefty Brooks Raley in the back of a Mets bullpen anchored by Diaz.

Robertson agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, Raley was acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade and Diaz was re-signed to a $102 million, five-year deal. Right-hander Drew Smith also returns.

Ottavino is 38-34 with a 3.44 ERA and 33 saves in 12 major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rockies, Yankees, Red Sox and Mets.

In a corresponding move, right-hander William Woods was designated for assignment by New York.

