PHILADELPHIA (AP)New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team’s rotation.

Walker received a cortisone shot. He threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches. He was replaced by left-hander David Peterson, who is likely to fill in for Walker in the rotation.

Walker was 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets, and was picked for the NL All-Star team. A strong first half was followed by a terrible second half, and he had a clean-up procedure on his knee in the offseason.

The knee gave him a little trouble late in spring training, but he was able to take his turn the first time through the rotation.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before opening day because of a stress reaction that caused inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. He had a hamstring issue during spring training, but was able to start last weekend at Washington.

In other roster moves, the Mets activated closer Edwin Diaz from the bereavement list and sent right-hander Yennsy Diaz outright to Triple-A Syracuse.

—

