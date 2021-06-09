Matt Harvey, Mets meet again, this time in Baltimore

Baltimore right-hander Matt Harvey faces his former team for the second time in less than a month when the Orioles host the New York Mets in the conclusion of a two-game series on Wednesday.

The Orioles, who routed the Mets 10-3 on Tuesday, have won five of six.

Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA) was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings at Citi Field on May 12. That was the second of five straight losing starts for Harvey, who allowed 23 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings (11.72 ERA) during those games.

His last effort was better. Pitching essentially on his bullpen day, Harvey allowed one run on two hits and a walk in three innings while striking out three in an Orioles win against the Minnesota Twins on June 2.

“With Harv there, kind of hoping he can get through two innings, and he really wanted to go back out there for the third inning and he talked me into it,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Was really impressed with his stuff. Just gave up that one solo homer.”

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA) will try to help the Mets earn a split.

Walker has given up three earned runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts. Last time out, he took his first loss since April 20, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks in five innings at San Diego.

“It definitely wasn’t my best stuff today,” Walker said after his start on Thursday. “I had to grind through it. I was all over the place.”

Walker is 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in seven career starts against the Orioles. On May 12 at Citi Field, Walker tossed seven innings of one-run ball to earn the win over Baltimore. He gave up four hits and three walks while fanning four.

The Mets will try to salvage the series finale before heading home for a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. New York took a quick first-inning lead on Pete Alonso’s two-run homer Tuesday night, but it was downhill after that.

The Orioles knocked starter David Peterson out in the third inning en route to scoring 10 consecutive runs. Peterson, who didn’t make it through the first inning of his previous start, has given up 20 runs in 22 2/3 innings over his past six outings (7.94 ERA).

“We need to get him right. We need David Peterson,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Alonso added a solo homer in the ninth. Since returning from a trip to the injured list caused by a wrist ailment, he is 10-for-30 (.333) with three homers and nine RBIs in eight games.

The Orioles followed-up their 18-run, 21-hit effort against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday with a 10-run, 16-hit night versus the Mets. Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer, Anthony Santander socked a solo home run and Pat Valaika had two doubles and three RBIs for Baltimore. Freddy Galvis added three hits.

“I thought tonight we took really good at-bats,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Once again, up and down the order, a lot of production from the bottom half of the order. … Just a balanced offensive attack tonight, just a lot of deep counts. We weren’t chasing much, putting the pressure on them, ran the bases well.”

