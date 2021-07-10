Martin Perez, Red Sox look to keep surging vs. Phillies

The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their offense rolling when they oppose the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox overpowered the Phillies 11-5 in the series opener Friday, launching three home runs and pounding out 14 hits. Despite dropping two in a row and three of five entering the game, the Red Sox managed to claim their 11th victory in the past 14 games.

“For teams to make it to the next level, you’ve gotta win at home, you’ve got to play good against the division. So far, we’ve been doing that,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whose team has won nine straight at home.

Philadelphia had been riding high after outscoring the Cubs 39-21 while winning three of four in Chicago earlier this week. The Phillies had won five of their past seven games overall, but they fell to 1-3 against the Red Sox this season.

“It’s one game,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after the loss. “We had a stinker (on Friday). I always talk about momentum starts with your pitcher the next day, so we need Matt Moore to go out and throw a good game for us.”

A pair of veteran left-handers will take the mound Saturday as Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA) opposes Boston’s Martin Perez (7-4, 3.89).

Perez has been a stabilizing presence on the mound for the Red Sox this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his past 14 starts.

Boston has won each of Perez’s past four starts. Perez has pitched to a 1.86 ERA during that stretch, allowing just four earned runs over 19 1/3 innings.

He led the Red Sox to a 5-4 win in his latest start, against the host Los Angeles Angels on Monday, tossing 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He was charged with two runs (one earned) and gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out three.

In five prior appearances, including four starts, against the Phillies, Perez is 2-0 with a 4.10 ERA. Didi Gregorius is 4-for-11 with three home runs and four RBIs lifetime against Perez.

Moore will be making his sixth start this season and third in a row for the Phillies. Previously he made consecutive appearances out of the bullpen before spending a month in the injured list due to a back ailment.

The former All-Star is pitching for his fourth team in his past four seasons and has struggled to carve out a defined role. Moore is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA as a starter this season, 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in relief.

Moore lasted only four innings in his Monday start against the Chicago Cubs, but he held the hosts to two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four in a game Philadelphia won 13-3.

A longtime member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Moore has seen plenty of the Red Sox over the years. Moore has gone 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) opposite Boston in his career.

