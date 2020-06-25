News Alert
New Mexico State Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Mariners sign 3 draft picks, including top selection Hancock

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners signed three of their draft picks Thursday, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock.

Along with Hancock, the Mariners signed second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard.

Hancock, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick, was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia. He was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.

DeLoach, an outfielder from Texas A&M, led the Cape Cod League in hitting last summer with a .353 batting average.

Dollard, a right-handed pitcher from Cal Poly, was 1-0 in four starts this season. As a sophomore last year, Dollard was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Dollard never suffered a loss in 42 career appearance at Cal Poly.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss