Mariners aim to regain footing vs. Rangers

Maybe the Seattle Mariners have lost their mojo.

The clutch hit or diving catch that allowed them to accumulate a major-league-leading 23-8 record in one-run games appears to be gone. They’ve lost their past six games in such situations, including 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday to the Texas Rangers.

Before that victory, the Rangers had dropped their previous 14 road games dating to July 3.

The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Seattle.

“We’re just happy as a team,” said the Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who with Yonny Hernandez had run-scoring singles with two outs in the 10th inning on Tuesday. “A lot hasn’t been going our way, especially on the road. Things have been tough. So it’s good to get a win.”

Jason Martin and Adolis Garcia homered for the Rangers. It was Garcia’s 25th of the season, tying him with the since-traded Joey Gallo for the team lead and closing in on Pete Incaviglia’s franchise record for a rookie of 30 set in 1986.

“Proved a lot,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said of his team. “There was a lot of emotion up and down that game. We’re going to keep fighting. Overall, I liked the energy. We had a lot of good conversations in the locker room. I liked the fight we had.”

For the Mariners, they have lost five of their last six games.

“We were right there in the hunt of it, the thick of it,” the Mariners’ Kyle Seager said of the American League wild-card race. “We’ve gotta turn that around and start winning some games.”

The tide turned for the Mariners on July 31 in Arlington, Texas, when the Rangers’ Jonah Heim hit the first of his two walk-off home runs on consecutive days.

Seattle rebounded to take two of three contests at Tampa Bay but finished its 10-game trip with three losses in four games against the New York Yankees.

It appeared the Mariners might lose a third straight to the Rangers on a home run when Garcia led off the ninth by going deep to left-center field.

Seattle tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley with no outs. The Mariners, however, couldn’t push across another run as J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger struck out and Seager flied out to center field.

“We were definitely in a good spot, able to get one (run across) with the top of the order coming up,” Seager said. “We definitely had some chances late in this game. We really didn’t get too much going (offensively). We weren’t able to string a lot of hits (together).”

Both the Rangers and Mariners are scheduled to start pitchers Wednesday acquired at the trade deadline.

Rangers right-hander Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA), part of a six-player deal with Philadelphia for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, will face the Mariners for the first time.

The Mariners are set to counter with left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35), who is without a decision in two starts for Seattle after coming over in a trade with Pittsburgh. Anderson allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss at Texas on July 31.

Anderson is 0-0 with a 3.14 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Rangers.

