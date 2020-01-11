Mancini ($4.75M), Givens ($3.2M) reach deals with O’s

BALTIMORE (AP)The Orioles agreed to one-year contracts with their remaining players eligible for arbitration, securing deals Friday with slugger Trey Mancini, Mychal Givens and infielder Hanser Alberto.

Mancini agreed to $4.75 million, Givens $3,225,000 and Alberto $1.65 million.

After reaching agreement with with reliever Miguel Castro on Thursday, Baltimore general manager Mike Elias worked through the team’s arbitration-eligible players on the final afternoon before the team and players would exchange salary figures.

Mancini earned $575,500 last season. The first baseman/outfielder played in 154 games last season and reached career highs with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. He also batted .291 with a career-best .364 on-base percentage.

One of few power hitters on the rebuilding Orioles, Mancini was drafted by Baltimore in the eighth round of the 2013 draft. He joined the team in 2016 and quickly became a fan-favorite.

Givens made $2.15 million last season in 2019, his first season as a closer. He went 2-6, converted only 11 of 19 save opportunities, had a 4.57 ERA and allowed 13 homers in 63 innings.

Alberto shined in 2019, his full season in the big leagues. The 27-year-old batted .305, scored 62 runs and had 51 RBIs over 139 games. His previous experience in the majors came with Texas, where he played in 89 games over parts of three seasons.

Alberto was paid $578,000 in 2019.

Castro, who turned 25 on Dec. 24, is a hard-thrower with potential to grow. The right-hander has a strong fastball but has trouble controlling it. In 2019, Castro was 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 65 games and converted two of five save chances. He walked 41 in 73 1/3 innings and threw 11 wild pitches.

Another arbitration-eligible player, lefty Richard Bleier, agreed to a $915,000 contract on Dec. 2.

