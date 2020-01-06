Maldonado to get $3.5M in each season in Astros deal

HOUSTON (AP)Catcher Martin Maldonado will have salaries of $3.5 million each season as part of his $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The deal, announced Dec. 23, includes $50,000 bonuses for All-Star selection, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP and $75,000 for World Series MVP. He would get $100,000 for league MVP, $75,000 for finishing second in voting and $50,000 for third.

The 33-year-old spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have a 3.27 ERA.

A Gold Glove winner in 2017, Maldonado hit .219 with 10 homers last season for the Astros. He has a .219 average, 63 homers and 220 RBIs in nine seasons with Milwaukee (2011-16), the Los Angeles Angels (2017-18), Kansas City (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Astros.

