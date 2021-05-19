Logan Gilbert aims to help Mariners rebound vs. Tigers

Fans will receive their second chance to see top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert on Wednesday when the Seattle Mariners attempt to avert a sweep against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

And, who knows, maybe another no-hitter by an opposing pitcher?

The Mariners were no-hit for the second time in less than two weeks at home on Tuesday, this time by Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull. Baltimore’s John Means accomplished the feat against Seattle on May 5.

“You certainly don’t expect to see that again so soon,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, whose team’s batting average dropped to .199. “Getting no-hit … it’s pretty hard to put a positive spin on it.”

The Tigers have allowed a total of one run and four hits en route to winning the first two games of the series.

Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-6, 5.73 ERA), a former standout at Seattle University, will try to continue the run.

Skubal, who has lost his past four starts, worked a season-high six innings last Friday against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out five in a 4-2 defeat.

“He is showing little glimpses of what he can do,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Skubal has a major-league high-tying six losses. The 11 homers he’s surrendered are tied for the most allowed this season entering play on Wednesday.

“Good or bad, it’s always something to learn from,” Skubal said. “Just being able to acknowledge what’s going on or what I felt like and continue to work on that and continue to get better and better each day, I think, is what I love about this game.”

Gilbert, a right-hander, allowed four runs — including two homers — in four innings of his major-league debut last Thursday. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

“I don’t know if you really know what to expect when you get out there. It all just hits you at once,” Gilbert said of his initial outing. “From the warmups to the bullpen and then sitting down in the dugout, it was like, ‘This thing is about to happen, it’s real.’ And I go out there and hear the fans and throw the first pitch and all that stuff and all the emotions hit you at once. It was really special.”

Gilbert, the No. 28-ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, allowed a solo homer to Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes in the second inning and a two-run shot to Jose Ramirez in the third.

“When you make mistakes over the plate, they make you pay,” Gilbert said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, where coming up through the minors if you have good stuff a lot of the time you can make mistakes and you don’t really think twice about it.”

Servais said he was impressed by the former first-round draft pick out of Stetson University.

“I thought his poise was outstanding,” Servais said. “Being a starting pitcher, it’s you, you’re alone on the mound, and I thought he handled himself extremely well. …

“He’s already talking about some of the things that he learned in that first outing and how to make a few adjustments going forward. … I’m really anxious to see how he looks the second time out there.”

