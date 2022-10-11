NEW YORK (AP)Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season.

Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included.

Cleveland planned to add right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris and drop left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday.

LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.

LeMahieu was among the Yankees who participated in a simulated game Monday evening. Boone said earlier Monday he felt LeMahieu’s swing was restricted by the toe during last week’s series at Texas.

Effross, a 28-year-old right-hander, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline. He was sidelined by a strained right shoulder between Aug. 20 and Sept. 24, then made five appearances and allowed two hits and no runs in 4 1/3 innings.

New York is without relievers Chad Green, Michael King, Zack Britton and Ron Marinaccio due to injuries, along with starter Frankie Montas.

Carpenter figures to be used as a pinch hitter in his first game action since breaking his left foot by fouling off a pitch on Aug. 8. He possibly could be a designated hitter when the series moves to Cleveland. Boone said he does not feel comfortable using Giancarlo Stanton in Yankee Stadium’s expansive left field and planned to use Stanton as his DH in Games 1 and 2.

Cabrera made his debut on Aug. 17. The 23-year-old hit .247 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 171 plate appearances while playing all four infield positions, left field and right.

Twelve pitchers were included, with projected division series starters Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino joined by Jameson Taillon and Domingo German along with right-handers Miguel Castro, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt and Lou Trivino along with left-hander Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta.

Holmes has not pitched in a game since Sept. 26 due to rotator cuff inflammation that was treated with a cortisone injection.

Montas and Benintendi are possible for later rounds if the Yankees advance. Montas last pitched Sept. 16 and is trying to work back from right shoulder inflammation that required a cortisone injection. Benintendi has not played since Sept. 2 due to a broken bone in his right wrist that needed surgery.

