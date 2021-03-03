Lefty Gio González agrees to minor league deal with Marlins

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will take part in their major league camp.

Gonzalez, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.

At 35, Gonzalez provides experienced depth for the Marlins’ talented young rotation. He is a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES