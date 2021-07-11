LEADING OFF: Braves star Acuña out for year, MLB draft opens

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

ACUNA’S ANGUISH

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is out for the season, headed for surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during a game in Miami.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and Atlanta made the announcement late Saturday night, ending the year for one of the most dynamic players in the majors.

Hours earlier, Acuna had tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field at Marlins Park. The 23-year-old landed awkwardly after jumping on the warning track in right field trying to catch a drive by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acuna slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted for an inside-the-park homer.

Acuna had been set to start for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He was hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions.

DRAFT DAY

A year after Major League Baseball limited its draft amid the chaos of COVID-19, it’s set to host a revamped event as part of All-Star festivities in Denver.

The 20-round draft will span three days, with Round 1 slated for primetime Sunday. MLB moved the draft to July’s All-Star weekend, putting the opening round on its network right after the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for the top players in the minors.

The Pirates hold the No. 1 overall pick. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter could be in play for the Buccos, along with prep shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar and Kahlil Watson, and Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

One more name to know: California high school shortstop Max Muncy, who could also go on Day 1. Despite sharing a name and a birthday with the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger, the two aren’t related.

WHAT A TURNAROUND

Assured of entering the All-Star break atop the AL East after finishing last season with their second-worst winning percentage in 88 years, Rafael Devers and the Red Sox host Philadelphia at Fenway Park to close the first half.

J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Boston went just 24-36 (.400) in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the team’s worst winning percentage since playing .383 ball (62-100) in 1965.

Former Philadelphia righty Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09 ERA) starts for the Red Sox in the series wrapup against the Phillies. It will be Pivetta’s first start against the team that dealt him to Boston last August.

Pivetta is coming off a splendid outing when he fanned a season-high 10 over seven innings of two-hit shutout ball in a victory at Oakland last Sunday. Right-hander Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53) is slated to go for Philly.

ON A ROLL

Jose Abreu and the White Sox go for their fifth straight win when they close out a three-game series at Baltimore. Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.14 ERA) starts for the AL Central leaders, and Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.50 ERA) pitches for the Orioles.

The White Sox have won nine of 12 overall, and it looks as if help is on the way. Slugger Eloy Jimenez homered Saturday for Class A Winston-Salem in his first rehabilitation assignment game. Jimenez is coming back after he ruptured his left pectoral tendon during spring training.

A-OK

The Oakland Athletics now have an All-Star pitcher starting their final game before the break.

Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.41 ERA), added to the AL team Saturday as an injury replacement, starts the series finale in Texas. He is 9-0 over his last 16 starts, the longest winning streak by a pitcher in the majors this year. That includes back-to-back wins over the Rangers in late June when he gave up only one run in 14 innings.

Manager Bob Melvin said the A’s were elated at Bassitt becoming a first-time All-Star, and recognized the right-hander with a small ceremony in the clubhouse Saturday before beating Texas 8-4 in 11 innings.

Melvin said the A’s are certainly OK with Bassitt pitching one inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which would be his normal bullpen day between starts.

