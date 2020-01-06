Keuchel 2023 option can become guaranteed based on innings

Live Now
CHICAGO (AP)Left-hander Dallas Keuchel’s $20 million option for 2023 in his contract with the Chicago White Sox would become guaranteed if he pitches 320 regular-season innings in 2021-22 combined, including at least 160 in 2022, and he passes a physical at the end of the 2022 season.

Keuchel’s $55.5 million, three-year deal, announced Dec. 30, calls for salaries of $18 million in each of the next three seasons and a $20 million team option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. Including the option, the contract would be worth $74 million over four years.

He has a full no-trade provision through Oct. 31, then a provision through Oct. 31, 2021, allowing him to block trades to 10 teams without his consent. For the remainder of the contract, he has a provision allowing him to block trades to five teams without his consent.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner with Houston, Keuchel would get $100,000 for winning a Cy Young, $90,000 for finishing second in the voting, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $100,000 for being named World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $25,000 for starting in the All-Star Game or $15,000 for selection as an All-Star reserve, $25,000 for a Gold Glove and $50,000 for making The Sporting News’ all-star team.

Keuchel, who turned 32 last week, went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 33 starts when he won the Cy Young Award and helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series. He was 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for Atlanta last season after signing in June.

The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnacion as major additions to the White Sox this offseason. Chicago gave catcher Yasmani Grandal a $73 million, four-year contract last month, and slugger Edwin Encarnacion a $12 million, one-year deal. The White Sox also brought back slugger Jose Abreu on a $50 million, three-year deal, acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from Texas, added lefty starter Gio Gonzalez on a $5 million, one-year contract and gave outfielder prospect Luis Robert a $50 million, six-year contract.

