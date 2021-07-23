Joe Musgrove hoping to regain past form as Padres face Marlins

Right-hander Joe Musgrove is aiming to reverse a disturbing trend.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is looking to storm back after a rare poor performance.

And utility man Jurickson Profar is wanting to continue his recent mini hot streak.

Those are just three of the storylines for the San Diego Padres, who will visit the Miami Marlins on Friday night for the second of a four-game series.

Musgrove (5-7, 3.14 ERA) has faced the Marlins only once, and that was in Miami in 2017. He is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Marlins.

But the disturbing trend for Musgrove is that he had a 1.24 ERA in five starts in April — including the first no-hitter in Padres history — and his ERA has risen each month since. Starting with May, his ERA figures from there are: 2.84, 3.81 and 6.28 in three starts this month.

Tatis, who leads the National League with 29 homers, had a mostly miserable day during San Diego’s 3-2 win over the Marlins on Thursday. Other than walking, stealing second and scoring on a sacrifice fly, Tatis was frustrated all game, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

It was Tatis’ first three-strikeout game since June 23.

Profar, who hit eighth in San Diego’s lineup on Thursday, is 5-for-11 with two runs scored and three RBIs in his past four games.

Miami, meanwhile, will start rookie right-hander Zach Thompson, who will be pitching on five days of rest. Thompson could have pitched Thursday, but the Marlins gave him an extra day. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA this year when pitching on five days of rest.

Thompson is 2-2 with a 1.93 ERA in six starts this year, even though the Marlins are just 2-4 in those outings. He has never faced the Padres.

The Marlins on Friday will be without infielder Jon Berti, who was hit in the back of the helmet on Thursday by Austin Adams’ 85 mph slider. The ball hit Berti’s helmet but also got part of his exposed head, drawing blood.

“It was great to see him walk off, but the news is not great,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He said the ball went right under the helmet. We’re hoping he doesn’t have a concussion.”

Unfortunately, after Mattingly spoke, the Marlins announced that Berti suffered a laceration and a concussion. He also had three stitches.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Adams was just off in this game.

“He just didn’t have command of his slider, which has been so good for us,” Tingler said.

Berti, who also plays outfield, will be missed for however long he is out, Mattingly said.

“It’s tough to replace him,” Mattingly said. “He stretches us instead of a guy who just plays the infield or just plays the outfield.”

The Marlins are already without three injured starting hitters: third baseman Brian Anderson, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and left fielder Jesus Sanchez.

San Diego, meanwhile, got a hitter back in the lineup as catcher Austin Nola on Thursday went 0-for-3 with two walks. Nola, who had a knee injury, had not played since May 24.

