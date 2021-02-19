Jake McGee guaranteed $5 million in 2-year deal with Giants

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jake McGee is guaranteed $5 million in his two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants and could earn $10.5 million over three seasons, including performance bonuses.

McGee has salaries of $2 million this year and $2.5 million in 2022 as part of the agreement announced Wednesday. The Giants have a $4.5 million option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout.

McGee can earn an addition $1.5 million in performance bonuses in 2022 for games pitched: $250,000 each for 40 and 45, and $500,000 apiece for 50, 55 and 60.

He went 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

He was released by Colorado in spring training and was guaranteed $9.5 million in the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract, then signed with the Dodgers in July ahead of the pandemic-delayed season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES