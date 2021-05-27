Injury-plagued Yankees ready to play two vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees will be without first baseman Luke Voit — who led the majors with 22 home runs in 2020 — when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader on Thursday.

After it was announced that the game on Wednesday was postponed and would be made up as part of a doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone received more bad news for the team.

Boone said Voit was going to be put on the injured list with a right oblique strain and that right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss two months with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.

Kluber left the 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday after three innings. He had an MRI on his right shoulder on Wednesday. Kluber pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers last week.

“It’s tough news to get, considering how well he’s throwing the ball and all he’s been through to get back,” Boone said.

Voit missed the first 34 games of the season as he recovered from left knee surgery performed on March 29.

Boone said that Voit’s oblique issue started Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. The manager said that Voit told team staff after the game on Tuesday that he “felt like he couldn’t really let it go how he wanted to.”

“He’s frustrated,” Boone said. “He’s had such success with the knee, so to have a setback that’s going to land him on the IL. ….hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long.”

Boone said that he will use Mike Ford, DJ LeMahieu and, possibly, Miguel Andujar at first base.

The postponement delayed the major league debut of Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, who has been promoted from Triple-A Buffalo.

He will face right-hander Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA) in Game 1 on Thursday.

“I’m sure (Manoah) wanted to pitch today, a lot of family coming in,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “I’m sure he will be fine tomorrow.”

Manoah was 3-0 with an 0.50 ERA in three starts with Buffalo this season.

Toronto will start left-hander Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.42) against left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.07) in Game 2.

German is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Toronto. He took the loss April 4 against Toronto when he allowed three earned runs in three innings.

Ray has allowed one walk while striking out 49 in his past six starts covering 37 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees. He took the loss to New York on April 12 when he allowed two runs in five innings.

Montgomery is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Toronto.

With the day off and two seven-inning games on Thursday, the Blue Jays’ battered bullpen should have a breather.

“I’m not a big fan of doubleheaders,” Montoyo said. “But it’s good for the bullpen to have another day of rest that’s for sure.”

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps strain) ran the bases and hit before the game was postponed on Wednesday. He is close to a return.

“We’ll probably wait until Friday,” Boone said. “He’s doing his hitting now in the cage and everything. So probably two more days. I don’t want to rule out (Thursday). But I’m kind of eyeing Friday and in Detroit.”

