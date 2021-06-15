Indians win 7-2, extend Orioles’ road losing streak to 17

CLEVELAND (AP)Eddie Rosario delivered a two-run double and Bobby Bradley hit a solo homer as the Cleveland Indians beat Baltimore 7-2 Tuesday night, sending the Orioles to their 17th straight road loss.

The Orioles committed four errors and moved closer to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

They’ve made six errors in the first two games of the series at Progressive Field.

”When you have to get four outs in an inning, it’s really a challenge because we’re not an offense that can make up for it,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. ”We’re playing a little tight defensively because we’re not playing with a ton of confidence.”

Amed Rosario had three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games. The Indians are a season-high eight games over .500 despite having ace Shane Bieber and slugger Franmil Reyes on the injured list.

”The whole group we have is banding together for this long ride,” Bradley said. ”There is no better feeling than seeing your teammates contribute.”

Eddie Rosario’s double off Cole Sulser highlighted a five-run fourth inning that gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. Bradley singled home a run in the first and hammered a towering solo shot to right in the seventh off Adam Plutko.

Bradley is batting .440 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In his previous stint with the Indians in 2019, he hit .178 and struck out 20 times in 45 at-bats.

”The first time I was up here, I put way too much pressure on myself,” Bradley said. ”I feel like I belong now and I’m having way too much fun, just playing some summer ball.”

The Indians used six pitchers with James Karinchak (4-2) gaining the win by striking out all three batters he faced in the eighth. Cal Quantrill worked the first four innings, allowing one run and striking out four.

”We’ve got a very deep team and you’re going to see a whole lot of everybody on the field,” Quantrill said.

Freddy Galvis singled twice and Trey Mancini and Maikel Franco had run-scoring doubles for Baltimore, which has the worst record in the AL at 22-44. Stevie Wilkerson made two errors at second base and had three of the Orioles’ 14 strikeouts.

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-8) suffered his career-high seventh straight loss and gave up six runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

The Indians opened the fourth with three hits off Harvey, including Ernie Clement’s first in the majors. He was chased by Amed Rosario’s RBI single that made it 4-1.

BIEBER UPDATE

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Bieber (right shoulder strain) said increased pain prompted the Indians to place him on the 10-day injured list Monday. He has been bothered by shoulder irritation for most of the season, but became concerned when it extended to a different area of his upper arm. ”That’s generally not a good sign,” said Bieber, who is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. ”It made things a little bit dangerous, a little bit sketchy, so we’re giving the shoulder a little break.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP John Means (left shoulder strain) played catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the injured list on June 6. Hyde said Means will continue to rehab in Sarasota, Florida, for the time being.

Indians: C Roberto Perez (right ring finger fracture) and RHP Zach Plesac (right thumb fracture) will be examined by the team’s hand specialist this weekend in Pittsburgh. Perez had three pins placed in his finger in early May.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin (0-1, 4.13 ERA) worked five scoreless innings in his first start against Cleveland on June 4, scattering three hits.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale (9-2, 3.17 ERA) has only walked four over his last five outings, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA in 35 innings.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports