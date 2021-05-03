Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Cleveland Indians reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad Monday before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Reyes and his wife, Marian, welcomed their fifth child last week. He’s off to a fast start this season, hitting .279 with seven homers – two off the major league lead – and 18 RBIs through 23 games.

Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two. Luplow was hurt over the weekend while running out a ground ball.

The Indians made room on the roster for Reyes and Ramirez by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson to the taxi squad and optioning left-hander Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.

