Indians place Bobby Bradley on IL with strained left knee

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley has joined the team’s crowded injured list.

Bradley, who emerged as part of Cleveland’s everyday lineup since being recalled from the minors on June 5, was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left knee before Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bradley batted .213 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 46 games. He was injured sliding into the plate on Friday and was removed from the game. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday, and the decision was made that he wasn’t ready to return.

Cleveland’s IL also includes pitchers Shane Bieber (strained right shoulder) and Aaron Civale (sprained right middle finger), and catcher Roberto Perez (sore right shoulder). Outfielder Josh Naylor is out for the season after surgery for a fractured right ankle.

Francisco Perez was called up from Triple-A Columbus. The 24-year-old left-hander was 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA in 23 games split between Columbus and Double-A Akron. Perez, who struck out 71 in 45 1/3 innings, will be used in the bullpen.

