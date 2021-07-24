Indians focused on changing fortunes vs. Rays

The Cleveland Indians had fans talking after they revealed a new nickname that will be in play at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Those same fans also would welcome a change to the team’s fortunes on Saturday night when the Indians — who will become the Guardians — play the third contest of a four-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay won its 10th straight game over Cleveland dating to the 2019 season after scoring six runs in the ninth inning in a 10-5 victory on Friday. The win was the Rays’ 12th in their past 15 games overall and moved the club a season-high 20 games over .500.

Nelson Cruz made quite an impression by hitting a solo homer and scoring twice in his first game since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a four-player trade on Thursday.

“We can get pumped up,” the 41-year-old Cruz told Bally Sports Sun of the reaction of new teammates. “The whole group was cheering when I hit the homer and even when I scored in the last inning. It was pretty nice.”

Randy Arozarena had a “Little League homer” after a pair of errors by All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez on Friday. Arozarena is 9-for-22 with three homers and five RBIs in his past five games.

Wander Franco had three hits Friday to improve to 5-for-10 in the series. He has made himself at home on the road by batting .364 away from St. Petersburg, Fla., as opposed to .106 at Tropicana Field.

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 4.55 ERA) has been selected to start a bullpen game after Tampa Bay traded veteran left-hander Rich Hill to the New York Mets on Friday.

“It was not an easy (trade to make),” Rays general manager Erik Neander said. “We were trending in the direction of having more starters, length options than spots.”

Rasmussen, 25, threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He wasn’t as fortunate in his last appearance vs. Cleveland, which recorded four runs on five hits in one inning against him on July 5.

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 21.60 ERA in two career appearances against the Indians.

While Tampa Bay is ascending, Cleveland is heading in the opposite direction with 14 losses in its past 20 games.

Ramirez answered a 0-for-13 stretch and overcame two errors on one play to hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple on Friday.

“We know how much we need him, and he knows that,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Ramirez. “He’s still human sometimes. But when they have to pitch to him, he’s pretty dangerous.”

Cleveland rookie right-hander J.C. Mejia (1-5, 7.53) will get the start on Saturday.

Mejia has endured a brutal July, losing all three starts and surrendering four homers while posting a bloated 13.09 ERA. He lost his lone career appearance against Tampa Bay on July 7 after being blitzed for six runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings of an 8-1 loss.

